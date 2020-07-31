Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $309.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.70. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $308.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

