Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,168,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,001,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,619,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in FMC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,828,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,359,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in FMC by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $105.33 on Friday. FMC Corp has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

