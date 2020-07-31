Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.54) price objective (up from GBX 435 ($5.35)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.57 ($6.16).

PAG stock opened at GBX 316.20 ($3.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.50 ($6.84). The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.16.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon Banking Group will post 5589.8130595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Barbara Ridpath bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £7,200 ($8,860.45). Also, insider Alison Morris bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £14,160 ($17,425.55).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

