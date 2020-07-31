Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) Trading Down 4.5%

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.39.

Get Pelangio Exploration alerts:

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

Pelangio Exploration, Inc is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.