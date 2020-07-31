Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. HSBC decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.43).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 256.40 ($3.16) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.51. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.08 ($3.90). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard acquired 49,114 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £100,192.56 ($123,298.74). Also, insider Susan Dawson acquired 4,195 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £9,984.10 ($12,286.61).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

