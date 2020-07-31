Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 233 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $2,654,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,770,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $203.90 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $216.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

