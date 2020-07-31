Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PHNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 658 ($8.10) to GBX 793 ($9.76) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.74) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 716.80 ($8.82).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 661.40 ($8.14) on Friday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($9.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 649.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 654.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.81), for a total value of £56,330.85 ($69,321.75). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £117,000 ($143,982.28).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

