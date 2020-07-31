PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.65 and last traded at $64.58, 169,114 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,895% from the average session volume of 8,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TIPZ)

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index).

