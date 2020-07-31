Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE:BOH opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.55. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

