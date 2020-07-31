Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for QCR in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. QCR has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $479.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of QCR by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 29.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Field purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

