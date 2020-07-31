Piper Sandler Comments on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $85,849,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $664,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,297,571 shares of company stock worth $285,128,875. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.