Piper Sandler Comments on Flagstar Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86.

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

NYSE FBC opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

