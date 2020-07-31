Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the health services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS.

UHS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NYSE:UHS opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 42.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 537,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

