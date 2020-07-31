Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for M&T Bank in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTB. ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.91.

NYSE:MTB opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.38. M&T Bank has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.