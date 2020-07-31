Piper Sandler Weighs in on Midland States Bancorp Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $68.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million.

MSBI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig acquired 5,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $285,077 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

