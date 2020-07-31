Polaris Industries Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE PII opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -114.55 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Polaris Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

