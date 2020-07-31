Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Popular were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Popular by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Popular by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 73,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Popular by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $37.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

