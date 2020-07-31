ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Shares Down 0.5%

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $46.06, 2,631 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

