PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Holdings Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 338.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PVH were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PVH by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PVH by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in PVH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PVH from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. PVH Corp has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

