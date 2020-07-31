Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for HealthStream, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HealthStream in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSTM. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HealthStream by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $185,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

