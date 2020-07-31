Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Group Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $153.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $4,915,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter worth $246,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 26,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.