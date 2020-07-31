Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $204.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.80. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $25,402.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,491.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Hecker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,331 shares of company stock worth $126,880 over the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 53.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

