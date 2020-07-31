Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AWI. Evercore ISI cut Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.39.

Shares of AWI opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.20. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 68.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 34.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.