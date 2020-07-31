Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CIT Group Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CIT Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIT. BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.91. CIT Group has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 783.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CIT Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 143,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after buying an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in CIT Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in CIT Group by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.