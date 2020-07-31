Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Boosted by Analyst

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 9.17%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

WDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $962.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.52. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

