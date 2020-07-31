Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Western New England Bancorp Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 206,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $49,027.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,323 shares of company stock worth $53,363. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

