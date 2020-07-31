Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,084.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,035,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $217,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.