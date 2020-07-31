Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mvb Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mvb Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mvb Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. Mvb Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mvb Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mvb Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mvb Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mvb Financial by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.