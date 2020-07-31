Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Boosted by Analyst

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Globant in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.80.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $173.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globant has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $178.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,863,000 after buying an additional 146,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,097,000 after buying an additional 417,941 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,412,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,649,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after buying an additional 340,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Globant by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,263,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.