Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Lifted by Analyst

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VZ. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

VZ stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $38,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

