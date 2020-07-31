Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynex in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Zynex has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.35 million, a PE ratio of 85.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead purchased 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,494.63. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at $344,108.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zynex by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 49,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zynex during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynex by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

