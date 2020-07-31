Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Issued By Wedbush

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Godaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Godaddy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.32.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Godaddy’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Godaddy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Godaddy by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Godaddy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,762,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,263,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.