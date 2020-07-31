Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for D. R. Horton Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of D. R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DHI. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $66.05 on Thursday. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.