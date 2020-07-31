Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Cut by Analyst

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.32. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.