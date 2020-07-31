Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

WSFS stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 101,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.