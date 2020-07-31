Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.29. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Agree Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

