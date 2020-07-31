Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Increased by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.18.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.26 per share, with a total value of $592,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.