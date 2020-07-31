Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mcdonald’s Corp Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

NYSE:MCD opened at $195.41 on Thursday. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.09.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,132,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,852,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,635,000 after purchasing an additional 55,210 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

