QUALCOMM Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 179,837 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average volume of 42,818 call options.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,983,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,764,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 760,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $107.19 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.