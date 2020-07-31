Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNDB. ValuEngine raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of RNDB stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Randolph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $18.34.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.79. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO William M. Parent acquired 3,269 shares of Randolph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $30,270.94. Also, CEO William M. Parent acquired 2,886 shares of Randolph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.16. Insiders bought a total of 23,681 shares of company stock worth $228,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 945.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 176,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

