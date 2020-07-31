Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ABR stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.