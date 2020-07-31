Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI):

7/24/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

7/14/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/14/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/19/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/17/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

BJRI stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.22 million, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.90. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 119.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $3,179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $4,737,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

