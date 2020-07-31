Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Regency Affiliates Inc (OTCMKTS:RAFI)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RAFI)

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

