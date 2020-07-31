RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Shares Down 1.2%

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €25.20 ($28.31) and last traded at €25.20 ($28.31), 8,695 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.50 ($28.65).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 158.49.

RIB Software Company Profile (ETR:RIB)

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for highway, earthwork, and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

