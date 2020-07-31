Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,669 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 3.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $50.93 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

