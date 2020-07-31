Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $50.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

