Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $219.84 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $371,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

