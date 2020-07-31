Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Down 7.7%

Romios Gold Resources Inc (CVE:RG) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 155,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 135,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Golden Triangle area properties comprising Newmont Lake and Trek projects that covers an area of 78,874 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

