RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.36, but opened at $3.27. RPC shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 24,961 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. RPC’s revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get RPC alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $1.90 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RPC by 29.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 353,514 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 459.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 964,310 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in RPC by 74.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPC by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in RPC by 111.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 474,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 250,086 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $669.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.14.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.