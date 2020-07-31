Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.58, but opened at $44.31. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $43.69, with a volume of 114,840 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on STX. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,798,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 57.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.